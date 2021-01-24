RM150m to repair roads damaged by floods, landslides, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin gets down to business on his first day at work at the Sabah Works Ministry in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

RANAU, Jan 24 — About RM150 million is needed for works to repair roads damaged by floods and landslides in the state recently, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar who is also the state Works Minister said the state government would be studying the matter in terms of funding and will seek assistance from the federal government to repair the roads involved.

“There are roads maintained by concessionaires and we will leave them to the concessionaires (to repair).

“But roads not maintained by them would be repaired by the Public Works Department (JKR),” he told reporters after visiting a landslide site at the public parking lot in Taman Kinabalu, Kundasang here today.

Bung Moktar said continuous rain is the factor leading to landslides, collapsed bridges and roads cut off and it was estimated that more than 100 roads were impassable recently.

He said with the swift actions of JKR to repair and divert roads, only 17 roads are still not passable by all vehicles throughout the state.

Meanwhile, commenting on the landslide at the parking lot, Bung Moktar said about RM30 to RM40 million is needed for restore the site.

He said JKR needed to conduct a study including earth movement to ensure the land structure is stable so that landslide would not recur.

“We do want to see landslide taking place at the same site after the location has been restored, as such comprehensive discussions are needed among government agencies,” he said. — Bernama