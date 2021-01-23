ERL employee tests positive for Covid-19

The infected employee was last working on shift duty on Jan 16 at the KLIA Transit Bandar Tasik Selatan station. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A thorough cleaning and disinfecting work was carried out at the Bandar Tasik Selatan station and KLIA Transit Platform in KL Sentral yesterday after one of the Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) ticketing officers was found positive for Covid-19.

ERL in a statement today said the employee was last working on shift duty on Jan 16 at the KLIA Transit Bandar Tasik Selatan station before she started feeling unwell the following day and had not reported for duty since then.

According to the statement, the employee did not have any close contact with any passengers or colleagues since her last working day and is now undergoing self-quarantine at home.

Hence, the thorough cleaning and disinfecting work yesterday at the places mentioned where the employee was last using the train service, was in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“We would like to assure our passengers that it is safe to travel on ERL trains. While the train services are not affected, ERL will continue to practise a strict cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting regimen for its trains,” it said.

All high contact areas including handrails and train door buttons are being sanitised regularly throughout the day, and train seat steam cleaning is also being conducted, said the statement.

The company had also taken appropriate steps for Covid-19 prevention at its workplace and all stations to ensure maximum protection for its staff and business, including compliance with safe work procedure, safety standards training and risk control measures, it said.

“We urge all passengers to continue protecting themselves and others by following the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) when travelling on public transport,” it added.

The KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit are currently running as a combined service from 6 am to 10.10 pm daily for the duration of the Movement Control Order period.

The public can visit www.KLIAekspres.com or Facebook @KLIAekspres for information on train times and service updates. — Bernama