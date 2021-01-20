CIMB Asean Research Institute: Malaysia should be developed as a digital nation

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur city centre during the movement control order, March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysia needs to be developed as a digital nation in the formation of the Asean digital economy bloc, says CIMB Asean Research Institute executive director Jukhee Hong.

She said this could be achieved through several digital transformation initiatives in Malaysia, and the move could help realise the potential of the Asean digital economy by the creation of a regional digital community.

“Among the proposed initiatives include digital transformation for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) such as sustainable development to assist SMEs from offline to online, and the digitisation of the financial system and public administration.

“Online e-commerce policies also need to be aligned with international regulations; secure cross-border data sharing which is protected by strict rules; digital infrastructure and (digital) skill gaps need to be improved in terms of training and education,” she said.

Hong said this when appearing on the live programme ‘Temu Minda’ with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, which was streamed via KKMM’s Facebook page and broadcast on RTM’s TV1 and Bernama TV tonight.

Meanwhile, TIME dotCom Berhad chief executive officer Afzal Abdul Rahim opined that infrastructure is the main foundation to catalyse a country’s digital economy.

He said with the right infrastructure and access to the Internet, the digital age could be ‘the great equaliser’ that allowed the community to use online technology, and in turn, contribute directly to the digital economy.

Saifuddin is set to chair the First Asean Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) and other related meetings hosted by Malaysia beginning tomorrow.

The two-day virtual meeting will be officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who will also deliver the keynote address during the virtual opening ceremony at 10 am.

Themed “Asean — A Digitally Connected Community” the meeting aims to strengthen cooperation between Asean countries towards building a digital ecosystem as the backbone for the region’s post-Covid-19 development plan. — Bernama