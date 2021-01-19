Covid-19: Surge in cases from mass screening at plantations, factories in Sabah, says Masidi

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The surge in Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah today was the result of large-scale screening conducted by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) at plantations and factories, especially in the state’s east coast area.

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also the official spokesman on Covid-19 in the state, said 526 new cases were recorded today compared to 432 yesterday.

In a statement, he said 73 of the cases were from Baturong Kunak, GNG Kinabatangan (15) and Matamba Lahad Datu (20) plantations, and 43 from the Segamaha plantation and factory, Lahad Datu.

Of the 526 cases recorded, 364 were from the screening of close contacts, screening of symptoms (80), and of existing clusters (29), community screening (two), screening of students entering hostels (10) and other categories (41).

Masidi also said that 369 Covid-19 patients at the hospitals had recovered, bringing the cumulative number to 40,133.

“Meanwhile, 2,849 people are receiving treatment, comprising 769 at hospitals, 2,080 at the quarantine and low-risk treatment centres (PKRC), 80 in the intensive care units and 21 requiring respiratory support,” he added. — Bernama