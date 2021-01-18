Total of 569 flood victims still putting up in evacuation centres in Serian

KUCHING, Jan 18 — A total of 569 flood victims are still putting up at temporary evacuation centres in Serian division as of 8pm last night.

According to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, Serian Division currently has five temporary evacuation centres housing 166 families.

The temporary evacuation centre at Kampung Rimba Padi hall is housing 96 flood victims from 28 families; SK Tanah Puteh (341 victims from 101 families); Kampung Slabi Entukuh hall (32 victims from six families); Balek Buk Janjun hall (26 victims from eight families); and Serian community hall (74 victims from 23 families).

All evacuation centres in Kuching division were closed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said works were carried out to clean up villages affected by the flood including Rantau Panjang, Kampung Tengah Sungai and Kampung Sinar Budi.

“A total of 41 fire fighters from four fire stations were deployed to carry out the clean-up,” said Khirudin. — Borneo Post Online