State PKR deputy chief questions move to transfer Johor Covid-19 patients for treatment in Selangor

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse today questioned why Covid-19 patients from Johor are sent to the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor for quarantine and treatment.

He said it is inconvenient for Covid-19 patients from Johor to be sent to Selangor as it very far.

“I understand that starting yesterday, new (Covid-19) patients from Johor will be sent to MAEPS in Selangor to undergo a quarantine process and seek further treatment.

“This means that the three locations such as the Enche Besar Hajar Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, the Ministry of Health Malaysia’s Training Institute (ILKKM) and Permai Hospital, both in Johor Baru, can no longer accommodate Covid-19 patients,” said Puah in a statement today.

He was responding to news reports on Saturday that said a total of 106 Covid-19 positive individuals from Muar in Johor have been transferred to the MAEPS Quarantine Centre in Selangor.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, said the state government needs to take a serious view of the matter.

“I hope that the state government can take immediate action by finding a new location such as the Persada Johor International Convention Centre or any indoor stadium that is deemed suitable for Covid-19 patients in preparation for the increase in cases due to the third wave of infections,” he said.

Puah also noted that the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Johor is considered high.

“A government doctor complained to me that out of the total number of Covid-19 active cases in the state, about 2,000 patients had to undergo self-quarantine in their respective homes.

“In addition to not getting proper treatment, it is feared that Covid-19 patients who undergo self-quarantine at home will infect family members or other individuals close to them,” said Puah.

It was reported on Saturday, that the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) MAEPS 2.0 in Serdang, Selangor will start accommodating 10,000 Covid-19 patients in categories one and two starting January 18.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the PKRC MAEPS 2.0 will also receive patients from Johor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan and the Klang Valley.