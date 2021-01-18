KL cops nab Myvi driver who rammed roadblock while on the phone

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 40-year-old man’s Perodua Myvi hit the police inspection barrier in the incident at about 5.50pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A motorist who was so absorbed in using his cellphone that he crashed into an Op Covid-19 roadblock was arrested in Old Klang Road here yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 40-year-old man’s Perodua Myvi hit the ‘Pemeriksaan Polis’ (police inspection) barrier in the incident at about 5.50pm.

Police arrested him and seized his car.

‘‘The suspect admitted that he was being careless by using his cellphone while driving. He also said he was on his way to buy food,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said the man did not have any criminal record and his urine tested negative for drugs.

He is being investigated under Section 26 (2) of the Police Act 1967 for not stopping at a roadblock, an offence punishable with a jail term of up to one year or maximum RM1,000 fine, or both, on conviction. — Bernama