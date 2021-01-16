Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri Selangor convey condolences to family of Salleh Abas

Selangor Sultan Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah described Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas as a person with integrity and principles. — Picture via Facebook/Selangor Royal Office

SHAH ALAM, Jan 16 — Selangor Sultan Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have conveyed their condolences to the family of former Lord President Tun Dr Mohamed Salleh Abas who died early today.

The royal couple hoped that his family would remain calm in accepting the fate and prayed that the deceased’s soul be showered with blessings from Allah and placed among the righteous and the pious,

Sultan Sharafuddin described Mohamed Salleh as a person with integrity and principles who had always placed priority on the Federal Constitution in every action that he takes.

“The late Tun Salleh was a great Malaysian jurist and a man of principle who fought for the independence of the judiciary, which safeguards the rights and privileges provided in the Constitution. He upheld the rule of law and the separation of powers under our Constitution,” according to a statement uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office official website here today.

Mohamed Salleh died of pneumonia at 3.20 am today. He was 91.

The remains of the as-Salihin Trustee Berhad chairman were laid to rest at the Sheikh Ibrahim Muslim Cemetery in Jalan Pusara, Kuala Terengganu at 10.40am today. — Bernama