Tampin District Council eyes RM6.9m in tax assessment collection

TAMPIN, Jan 15 ― The Tampin District Council (MDT) has targeted to achieve a tax assessment collection of RM6.9 million by the end of this year.

President Suhaiza Sharudin said the higher target was due to the success of the district council in surpassing the target set by the state government last year, with RM6.5 million collected.

“The tax assessment collection for 2020 amounted to RM6.5 million compared with RM6.4 million in 2019, an increase of 1.6 per cent. This is a very encouraging improvement for us.

“As for tax assessment arrears, it amounted to RM3.1 million last year compared with RM3.2 million in 2019,” she told Bernama after the swearing in ceremony of 23 new MDT council members today.

To achieve the collection target, Suhaiza said the council would go to the ground more frequently to educate the people on their responsibilities in settling their tax assessments.

“We have a special team that goes home-to-home and identify those with huge arrears and allow them to pay in instalments according to their abilities,” she added. ― Bernama