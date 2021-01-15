Kelantan, Sibu placed under MCO after surge in Covid-19 cases

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says Kelantan will be put under the movement control order starting tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Kelantan will be put under the movement control order (MCO) starting tomorrow until January 29.

He said this in a press conference today after the health ministry reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases involving clusters in communities across the state.

“As of January 14, a cumulative total of 1,649 cases were reported in Kelantan.

“Since January 10, the average daily number of cases increased between 80 to 100 cases per day, while the number of active cases also increased sharply within 14 days, from 328 to 891 cases,” he said.

Ismail added that the Health Ministry has verified that 90 per cent of districts in Kelantan are now either red or yellow zones.

“The seven red districts in Kelantan are Kota Baru, Bachok, Tumpat, Gua Musang, Machang, Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah, the yellow zones are Pasir Puteh and Pasir Mas, while Jeli remains the only green zone in Kelantan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail said for Sibu, the MCO which covers Sibu, Selangau, and Kanowit will be in force from tomorrow to January 29.

“From December 31, 2020 to January 13, the Health Ministry reported a major spike in cases in Sibu in that 14 days ― from just two cases to 251.

“Most of the cases were from the Pasai cluster, which recorded 394 cases out of the total number of cases reported. This cluster involves 18 longhouses scattered across Sibu,” he said.

Ismail added that the SOPs for the MCO in Kelantan and Sibu, Sarawak would be the same as those announced on January 13.