Emergency Ordinance allows use of resources at Agong’s discretion

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been granted full authority to use all resources at his disposal for any purposes he deems necessary under the newly gazetted Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

“For so long as the Emergency is in force, notwithstanding any provision in the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or any person authorised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may demand any resources to be utilised for any purposes the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or any person authorised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong deems necessary,” item 4 of the ordinance read.

The ordinance outlined the type of resources that the Agong can use which are human resources, facilities, utilities and assets and the controller or manager of such human resources, facilities, utilities and assets.

Subsection 2 said the Agong or person authorised thereof has the powers to decide how to manage and control these resources to the person whose resources are demanded.

It also provides powers to impose any fee or charges that may arise by the person whose resources are demanded under subsection (2).

The Emergency proclamation was made under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution and will last until August 1, but can end earlier or later depending on when the number of active Covid-19 cases can be brought under control again.

All Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah are under the movement control order till January 26 deemed MCO 2.0.

Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan have been placed under the conditional MCO while Perlis and Sarawak are under the recovery MCO for the same period of time.