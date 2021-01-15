Education Ministry: Educational institutions in Kelantan, Sibu must follow regulations in MCO areas

Referring to the regulations issued by the ministry previously, face-to-face learning for educational institutions under the ministry in MCO areas only involve students who will be taking major exams for the years 2020 and 2021, as well as other equivalent international exams. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― All educational institutions under the Education Ministry (MOE) in Kelantan and Sibu in Sarawak are required to follow the educational institution operational regulations in movement control order (MCO) areas as announced previously.

The ministry informed of the move in a statement today following Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that Kelantan and Sibu would be placed under the MCO from today.

Referring to the regulations issued by the ministry previously, face-to-face learning for educational institutions under the ministry in MCO areas only involve students who will be taking major exams for the years 2020 and 2021, as well as other equivalent international exams.

The exams include Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Diploma Vokasional Malaysia (DVM).

For areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or the recovery movement control order (RMCO), all categories of private education institutes and international schools registered under the ministry can continue operating based on their respective school calendars. ― Bernama