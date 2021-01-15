Authorities: Two rubber gloves workers’ quarters in Lumut congested, not certified

LUMUT, Jan 15 ― Almost 1,000 workers were today found staying at a rubber gloves factory workers’ quarters meant for much less at two separate locations here and the facilities also do not have accommodation certificates from the Peninsula Malaysia Labour Department (JTK).

Peninsula Malaysia JTK, Legal and Enforcement Division director Zaini Yaakob said the conditions clearly flouted the provision under the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

“Indeed, our inspection showed congestions whereby a bedroom which should only have two occupants is shared by more than four workers,” he said after conducting inspections at both the workers quarters here today.

Zaini said all the six blocks at the two workers quarters were found to be clean and suitable for occupation.

However, some requirements were still absent such as beds and mattresses while some beds were placed in the sitting rooms and not in the bed rooms.

As a result of the operation, JTK would open an investigation paper on the employer or centralised accommodation provider who failed to meet the provisions under the Act, he said.

He said the three-hour operation starting from 3 pm was carried out based on public complaints on the congestions at the two facilities.

“Further investigation is still being carried out and discussions will be held with the employers to take steps to overcome the problem in the short term,” he added.

He said the three-hour integrated operation comprising JTK, police and several agencies including the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and local authority were conducted on the two workers’ quarters in Kampung Acheh, Setiawan. ― Bernama