Khairy: Malaysia to study Sinovac clinical trial data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Malaysia, which is negotiating supplies of a Covid-19 vaccine with China's Sinovac Biotech, will only go ahead with procurement if it satisfies the safety and efficacy standards of local regulators, a minister said on Wednesday.

Malaysia will first review Sinovac's clinical data before deciding, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter, after Brazilian clinical trials found the efficacy of Sinovac's vaccine to be well below the rate announced previously.― Reuters



