MACC: Delivery agent in Johor nabbed over smuggled meat issue

JOHOR BARU, Jan 11 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a man on suspicion of being involved in corruption activities related to the meat cartel issue.

It is understood that the 55-year-old man, who is a delivery agent, was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 8 this evening to assist in the investigation according to Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest, however, he declined to comment further as the case is still under investigation.

The man will be taken to the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a remand application.

On December 2, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) unearthed the cartel’s activities which brought in meat without a halal certificate, before placing fake halal logos on the meat, for sale in the local market. — Bernama