Minister Mustapa Mohamed has Covid-19, his office says

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs, has been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

The announcement was made by his office today.

“He underwent Covid-19 screening test upon arrival in Kota Baru from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.

“He has been admitted into Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru, Kelantan at 10.30pm for observation and his condition is stable,” his office said in a statement.

It added that Mustapa had undergone coronavirus screening on January 1 and tested negative then.

“Datuk Seri Mustapa is deeply sorry for any inconvenience due to this matter and requests all to pray for ease of our affairs,” the statement ended.

Mustapa is the second known member of the Muhyiddin Cabinet to have contracted Covid-19.

Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri tested positive last October after returning to the peninsula from Sabah and came under heavy criticism for carrying on visiting various states and meeting people instead of self-isolating.

Other government leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19 the same month were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, fresh from the state election.

On January 4, Deputy Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku vice-president and Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik.

Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister and Tandek assemblyman Hendrus Anding is the most recent official to have tested positive.

Malaysia reported 2,451 new cases yesterday, with bulk of cases recorded from Selangor, Sabah and Negri Sembilan.

This brings the number of cumulative cases in Malaysia to 133,559 cases with 26,185 cases still active.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned today that the worst is yet to come.