Perikatan appoints Sabah leaders Kitingan, Yong as deputy chairmen

File photo shows (from left) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan waving the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Perikatan Nasional has appointed two Sabah leaders, Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Yong Teck Lee, as deputy chairmen, Berita Harian reported today.

The presidents of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) respectively join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu and PAS’ Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as the deputies to chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Meanwhile, STAR’s secretary-general Senator Datuk Guandee Kohoi and SAPP’s deputy president Edward Dagul were also appointed as PN’s supreme council members.

During the Sabah state election last year, Kitingan had then threatened to leave PN if he did not get to contest at least 15 seats out of some 26 non-Muslim Bumiputera-majority seats.

He then accused Barisan Nasional and Umno of being too domineering and insisted that Sabah-based parties should have an equal number of seats to contest, but would later negotiate following a meeting with Bersatu.

In its report today, Berita Harian also quoted Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is the coalition’s state chapter chief, thanking the Muhyiddin for appointing the Sabah political leaders.

“This appointment is a great trust to shape and strengthen the organisation and work of the party from the state to the grassroots levels,” he reportedly said.

“We’re also strengthening cooperation between PN, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in order to form a strong agreement in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), thus strengthening the GRS government in fulfilling its trust and fulfilling its responsibilities to the people.”.

PN was officially registered as a coalition by the Registrar of Society on August last year comprising Bersatu, PAS, STAR and SAPP.

In September last year, its key leaders and supporters of its component parties had attended its maiden rally in Sabah to unveil its flag and logo.