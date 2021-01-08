Police say body of sixth victim in Pahang floods found today

Police said the body of the sixth victim to die in the floods in Pahang was found today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 8 — The body of Nur Zakirah Ahmad Hussin, 19, believed to be the sixth victim to die in the floods in Pahang, was found today.

She was reported missing after the boat she was travelling in with a few others, capsized in Sungai Jelai, Lipis, last Monday,

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor, in a statement, said Nur Zakirah’s body was found about 11am today under the Bukit Betong rail bridge, in Padang Tengku, about 11 kilometres from where the boat had capsized.

Nur Zakirah was in the boat with her father, Ahmad Hussin Mad Aris, 52, mother Rozi Omar, 52, and sister, Nur Aina, 23, to return to Bukit Betong to see the condition of their house when the boat capsized.

Ahmad Hussin and Nur Aina managed to swim to safety. Rozi’s body was found last Tuesday. — Bernama