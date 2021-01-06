Fake, NSC says of circular purporting preparations for MCO 2.0

NSC said a document circulating online purportedly of government preparations to reintroduce the movement control order in several states is false. — Picture via Twitter/@MKNJPM

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A document circulating online purportedly of government preparations to reintroduce the movement control order in several states is false, the National Security Council said.

The NSC also warned against the dissemination of the document.

“This is fake news. Stop sharing unverified news. Do not share when uncertain,” the NSC said on its official Telegram account.

The now-refuted document purported that the government was taking steps to reimplement the MCO is five peninsular and one East Malaysian state following the rise of Covid-19 cases.

INFO INI ADALAH PALSU. TAK PASTI JANGAN KONGSI!! pic.twitter.com/8M0AINHilh — MAJLIS KESELAMATAN NEGARA JABATAN PERDANA MENTERI (@MKNJPM) January 6, 2021

Earlier today, the Health Ministry reported 2,593 new Covid-19 cases to give Malaysia its highest ever single-day figure.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also told a news conference this evening that new strategies were being studied after previous measures to suppress Covid-19 infections have failed.

Among these were targeted lock-downs that he said should be tailored according to the situation in individual states.