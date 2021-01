Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Vaccination against Covid-19 will be voluntary in Malaysia, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said Malaysians must also indicate their willingness to be vaccinated once the vaccines become available in the country.

“It’s voluntary, so if (you) want to get vaccinated you will have to sign up.

“(There is a) sign-up feature in (the) MySejahtera mobile application, (to get) your consent to be vaccinated,” he said.

