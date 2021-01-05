Air Pahang: Flood forces shutdown of 17 water treatment plants

Air Pahang said floods caused the shutdown of 17 water treatment plants in seven Pahang districts January 5, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUANTAN, Jan 5 — Flood has caused the shutdown of 17 water treatment plants (LRA) in seven Pahang districts, said Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (PAIP) in a statement today.

It added that 26 LRA were impacted, but nine started operating at 11am today.

“The LRA that are still shutdown are in Raub, Lipis, Maran, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut and Temerloh.

“It follows a rise in river levels and power cut,” the statement said.

PAIP has sent a water tanker to affected locations — and most importantly to temporary flood centres — while distributing potable water as well.

PAIP has also received extra water tankers through the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and operators in Johor, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak, Kedah and Penang. — Bernama