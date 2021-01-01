My30 unlimited travel pass for Rapid Bus commuters in Penang, says CEO

Rapid Bus commuters in Penang can heave a sigh of relief with the roll-out of the unlimited travel pass, known as Mutiara My30, effective today. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — Rapid Bus commuters in Penang can heave a sigh of relief with the roll-out of the unlimited travel pass, known as Mutiara My30, effective today.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij, said the travel pass, at only RM30, allows commuters unlimited rides on the Rapid Penang buses for a period of 30 days.

Rapid Bus also launched the Lestari My30 travel pass for Rapid bus services in Kuantan and Pekan.

“I urged Malaysians using the Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan bus services to take advantage of this opportunity. We hope ridership will increase because we will introduce a travel planning application called ‘Planning Your Lifestyle Efficiently’ (P.U.L.S.E) to Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan riders in the middle of this year,” he said in a statement here today.

Yazurin said the P.U.L.S.E app was launched on Dec 17, 2020, and it covers a range of services such as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), monorails, bus rapid transit (BRT-Sunway) and stage bus services offered by Rapid KL.

He said Mutiara My30 is available at eight Rapid Penang kiosks at the Rapid Penang headquarters, Weld Quay bus terminal (Terminal B), Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak bus terminal (KOMTAR), Bukit Jambul bus hub, Balik Pulau bus terminal, Bukit Mertajam bus terminal, Kompleks Dato’ Kailan Kepala Batas bus hub and Penang Sentral (Level 1).

He said first-time users would be charged RM40 including RM5 for registration and another RM5 for the card after which they will only need to pay RM30 for subsequent uses. — Bernama