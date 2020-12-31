On New Year’s Eve, Umno’s Tok Mat wishes for better days, less politicking in 2021

Umno’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan suggested that this year had been mostly wasted on ‘overt politicking’, and that it must not be allowed to happen again. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan issued a heartfelt statement today wishing for a new year that is more productive and prosperous than 2020, which he said has been marred by various challenges and hardship.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar said managing Covid-19 vaccinations for the entire population should be top of the government’s agenda in 2021, predicting that it is likely to be a huge logistical challenge.

“Firstly, the vaccination of every Malaysian. It must be expedited without delay to every Malaysian in every corner and geographical location, regardless of where they are,” he said.

“As such, an emergency approval process should be considered for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine, similar to other countries, without compromising the importance of public health and safety,” the Umno leader said.

Revitalising the economy should come second, he added.

Mohamad suggested that this year had been mostly wasted on “overt politicking”, and that it must not be allowed to happen again.

Starting tomorrow, politicians from all sides must put aside self-interest, he stressed, as he urged them to focus on governing “seriously” instead to put the economy back on track for recovery.

“Revitalise the nation’s economy and open up the borders. 2020 has been wasted with year-long politicking. 2021 will be the time to seriously govern,” he said.

“Every optimistic projection announced must be immediately translated into real economic recovery and growth. Any radical initiative must be realised to boost economic activity, as the well-being of the people is highly dependent on it,” he added.

Mohamad also called for the reopening of international borders, which he said is crucial to aid economic revival.

He said immediate planning and preparations in that direction will “prove that Malaysia is one of the most globalised nations in the world.”

“It is impossible for us to survive in isolation for too long,” the Umno deputy president stressed.

“The Malaysia we know and love as of 2020 has lost its status-quo in various parts of life, social well-being, and economic growth,” he added.

“We must return Malaysia to its glory days of laudable achievements and more.”