Noraini: Higher education students allowed on campus from March 1

K Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said students from red zones would have to come in 10 days earlier for isolation to ensure they are free of Covid-19. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa UALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Dec 23 has approved a proposal of the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) to allow students of higher education institutions (IPT) to return to their campus in phases according to their respective institutions from March 1, 2021.

“Meanwhile, for Sabah and Sarawak IPT, entry of students would be subject to the procedure adopted by the respective state governments,” she said in a statement here today.

Noraini said the decision to allow the entry of students into IPT physically was to enable local and international students attend hybrid teaching and learning activities through face-to-face and online lessons.

The decision was in line with the desire of the government to ensure the quality of higher education in the country, she said.

Noraini said KPT is also calling for the implementation of academic activities to be conducted in full compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) and to prioritise safety measures as well as practise the new normals such as wearing face mask, using sanitiser as well as observing physical distancing.

She said MKN had also approved the proposal of KPT to allow the entry of all existing and new international students at public and private institutions of higher learning except those from the United Kingdom from Jan 1 2021. International students are required to meet the mandatory quarantine for 10 days before being allowed into the campus.

Students can contact the KPT Covid-19 operations room which is open 24 hours at 03-8870 6777/6949/6623/6124, or surf IPT website or contact the respective IPT to obtain further information on their entry date and schedule. — Bernama