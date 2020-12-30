Umno sec-gen: One fourth attendance for divisional delegates meeting

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the move is aimed at preventing large groups to avoid increasing the risk of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as meeting the legal requirements of a meeting set by the ROS. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Attendance for Umno Divisional, Wanita, Youth and Puteri Wing Delegates Meetings nationwide scheduled from January 1 to 3, 2021 would be the minimum of a quarter of the total representatives entitled to attend to fulfil the sufficient quorum rule.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the move is aimed at preventing large groups to avoid increasing the risk of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as meeting the legal requirements of a meeting set by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

“I have issued the instructions after the recent Umno Supreme Working Council (MKT) meeting so that the four levels of divisional meetings (Division, Wanita, Youth and Puteri Wings) are only attended by a quarter of the members who should be present.

“They consist of the committee members (AJK) at four levels, ten delegates from each division and if possible the branch heads as well. Divisions are also allowed to use virtual application for delegates who are not present to listen to speeches at homes,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ahmad said the Umno Divisional Delegates Meeting as well as the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Movement meetings would be held simultaneously in 191 divisions involving about 764 conferences with four delegates’ meeting for each division.

Apart from that, Ahmad, who is also the Pontian MP, said the four-stage division meeting was also allowed to be held virtually for red zone areas, especially those under conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Despite using the virtual method, the divisional committee members (AJK) at four levels should be in the hall and the rest could gather at places that are not too crowded to watch the proceedings virtually.

“ And in green zone areas, which have met the one quarter attendance condition, the divisional heads can use applications such as Facebook LIVE so that his speech is heard by many parties, especially those in his area,” he said. — Bernama