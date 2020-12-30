UKM appoints Mohd Ekhwan Toriman as new vice-chancellor

Prof Datuk Mohd Ekhwan Toriman is UKM’s new vice-chancellor. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 ― Prof Datuk Mohd Ekhwan Toriman has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad in a statement today said the appointment is effective from January 2021 until December 31, 2023.

“I am confident with his vast experience in the administrative field, he will be able to continue to bring glory to UKM as one of the leading universities in Malaysia,” she said.

Mohd Ekhwan, 51, who graduated from UKM with a Bachelor of Social Science (Hons) in Geography in 1993, subsequently earned a Master of Science degree from Manchester University and later PhD from Newcastle upon Tyne University of Britain, in Hydrological and Environmental Modeling, Application of Geographic Information System and Water Resource Management.

Prior to this, he was deputy director-general of the Academic and Development Division, Ministry of Higher Education and has served as UKM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) as well as Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) deputy vice- chancellor (Research and Development). ― Bernama