Meat cartel: Ministry still keeping an eye on firms, distributors, says deputy minister

KUALA BERANG, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will conduct continuous monitoring and periodic raids on companies or distributors related to imported meat without notice.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the ministry has not "washed its hands" over the issue and will continue monitoring to ensure all meat imported into Malaysia is halal.

“The ministry also guarantees that all imported meat available in the market at this time is halal, we have been able to contain and identify the illicit meat, in fact one company (involved in forging halal logo in illegal meat cartel case) was charged in court today.

“The assurance is given because all the meat from the affected premises have already been confiscated. Our responsibility is to ensure that all meat entering Malaysia must be halal except pork which is in another category,” he said.

He told reporters after inspecting compliance with the maximum price scheme for the Christmas festive season which was also attended by Terengganu KPDNHEP director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia at a supermarket here today.

In another development, he said a total of 9,629 business premises nationwide were inspected by KPDNHEP from December 22 to Dec 29 for the maximum price scheme during Christmas.

Rosol said only 10 cases involving a total compound of RM1,100 and a total forfeiture of RM386 were recorded in the inspection during the period.

“In one case, it was the failure to display the special price tag (pink) while in another nine cases, there were no price tag displayed. Actions were taken in accordance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“This shows that the price monitoring scheme is efficient because traders have followed the stipulated rules so as not to take advantage of the festive season,” he said.

Apart from that, he said KPDNHEP has also started Ops Catut in three phases to monitor the price of school items and uniforms for the 2021 school session opening soon.

“The first phase is from December 24 to tomorrow, the second phase is from January 1 to January 19 and the third phase is from February 20 to March 7. This operation is aimed at weeding out traders who take the opportunity to increase the price of school uniforms and equipment such as bags, shoes, socks and scarves, “he said.

In the first phase of operations, a total of 279 premises were inspected involving 1,154 items of which a total of 271 notifications were issued for further action.

Apart from that, Rosol said KPDNHEP will also launch a “Back To School” campaign to make it easier for parents to buy school items. — Bernama