Employers asked to remit mandatory EPF contribution on the 15th of every month

Previously, the EPF provided an extension for contribution payment from the 15th to the 30th of every month from April until December 2020, to ease the burden of employers in light of the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has instructed employers to remit their mandatory EPF contribution on the 15th of every month, starting January next year.

In a statement today, EPF said this is in line with the original contribution payment date determined by them.

Previously, the EPF provided an extension for contribution payment from the 15th to the 30th of every month from April until December 2020, to ease the burden of employers in light of the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The contribution payment date will revert to the original date to ensure employee contributions are paid without delay.

“Contribution payments can be made on the EPF website via the i-Akaun (Employer) portal, internet banking, or by visiting the counter of appointed banks,” the statement said. ― Bernama