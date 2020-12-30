Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,870 new Covid-19 cases today; Johor now top with 607

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this leaves the number of active cases still being treated at 22,562. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Health said today it has recorded 1,870 new Covid-19 infections, with Johor topping the list at 607, bringing the total number of infections in Malaysia to 110,485 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this leaves the number of active cases still being treated at 22,562.

“Of today’s cases, two are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad, while the remaining 1,868 occurred domestically,” he said in a statement.

Johor saw 607 new cases, which accounted for 32.5 per cent of today’s total.

“Of this number, 578 cases are from existing clusters and close-contact tracing on the field.

“The increase of cases in the state is due to the prison-related cluster, including the Tembok Choh cluster with 374 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Selangor is the second-highest with 472 cases, followed by Sabah with 280 cases.

“Alongside the Tembok Choh cluster in Johor, other prison-related clusters with an increase in cases include Penjara Jalan Harapan with eight cases, Pagar Bentong with six, Tembok Mempaga with four, Tembok with four, Pagar Siput with three, Tembok Gajah with two, and Hala Mutiara with one,” he said.

The ministry also recorded 745 recoveries from Covid-19 today, bringing the total to 87,460 cases or 79.2 per cent of all total cases.

“Presently there are 131 positive cases still being treated in Intensive Care Units, of which 62 require breathing assistance.

Six deaths from Covid were recorded today, bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus to 463 overall.

Five of the people who died were Malaysian.

The first was a 58-year old Malaysian man in Sabah with a medical history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, dyslipidemia, prostate illness, and heart disease.

Another Malaysian man, 55, died in Johor. He too had a history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, and chronic kidney problems.

The third was a 63-year old Malaysian woman in Sabah with a history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, obesity, osteoarthritis, and dyslipidemia.

The fourth was a 55-year old Malaysian man in Sabah with a history of diabetes, while the fifth was a 69-year old Malaysian man in Selangor with a history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart disease, and dyslipidemia.

The last death recorded was a 45-year old foreign man in Sabah, whose medical history was not disclosed.