NGOs lodge police reports over meat cartel scandal

A worker arranging imported frozen meat at a meat shop in Ipoh December 28, 2020. News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal recently made headlines. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today made police reports on the meat cartel scandal involving the importation of meat with dubious halal status.

Malaysia Muslim Halal Meat Importers Association president, Datuk Mohd Noor Ali Akbar said his association and the other NGOs urged the government to act fast in response to public concern over the issue.

“The importation of meet needs tlo be reviewed and stringently checked as the public should know clearly about it. This issue needs full clarification as it involves public interest.

“We, as importers of meat, agree that a Royal Commission of Inquiry be set up to investigate whether the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) is already sufficient or needs to be enhanced,” he told Bernama after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters, here.

Meanwhile, Majlis Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia president, Abdul Rani Kulup called on the various relevant parties including the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) and Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to cooperate in ensuring that the factory involved in importing and distributing fake halal meat be closed.

The media have reported about a cartel bringing in frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina and repackaging the meat using the halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor. — Bernama