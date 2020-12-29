Minister: Govt to meet industry players over ‘meat cartel’ issue

A worker arranging imported frozen meat at a meat shop in Ipoh December 28, 2020. News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal recently made headlines. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The government would meet with industry players involved in the importation of meat and slaughtering of animals to ensure they understand the set guidelines, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said this was also to ensure a high level of compliance with the guidelines and integrity of the industry players.

“Besides that, we will identify the weaknesses in the SOP (standard operating procedure) which will be strengthened and streamlined, God willing, in January,” he said after handing over food donations from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) at Al-Imam Al-Tirmizi Mosque, Seri Sentosa, here, today.

Zulkifli said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) would today issue a statement on the issue of imported meat and slaughtering of animals in the country.

The meat cartel scandal has become a hot topic after the media reported on the smuggling of frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina before repackaging the meat using the halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor.

Earlier, Zulkifli said MAIWP had channelled a total of RM623.66 million in tithe to the needy in the federal territories from January until November this year. — Bernama