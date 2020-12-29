Malaysia’s three largest frozen meat suppliers are guaranteed halal, says deputy minister

Datuk Rosol Wahid speaks to the media in Melaka July 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The country’s three largest frozen meat suppliers, namely the Allana Group, Amroon and Al-Aali are among the those that are guaranteed halal, says Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister (KPDNHEP) Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said, therefore, the Muslim community in the country should not have to worry about purchasing meat from the three companies.

“Do not be influenced by the information spread on social media, claiming that an alleged meat cartel has been operating for more than 40 years,” he told the media after visiting frozen meat importing firm Fatric Sdn Bhd in Selayang here today.

Rosol said the visit was to instil confidence among the community that the meat supply in the market was halal.

Earlier, in the Dewan Negara, Rosol said a frozen meat importer allegedly involved in the meat cartel scandal in Johor will be charged in court tomorrow for using a fake halal logo on its vehicles

He also refuted the allegation that the government was trying to protect certain companies or those involved in the issue of great concern among the Muslims in the country. — Bernama