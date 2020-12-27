Covid-19: Malaysian senior among 10 imported cases in Singapore

People take photos at an empty Merlion Park amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at the central business district in Singapore December 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that one of the 10 imported Covid-19 cases in the republic announced yesterday is a 64-year-old Malaysian man with travel history to Indonesia.

Labelled as case 58757, the senior citizen who is a short-term visit pass holder has been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, it said in its full data released late last night.

“Case 58757 is a caregiver to an individual who was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment,” said the ministry.

The man and nine other imported cases were all asymptomatic who were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance, it said.

As of noon yesterday, the republic reported a total of 10 new cases, with none in the community or residing in dormitories, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,519.

The MOH has so far classified 1,737 of the reported cases as imported, 2,276 as community cases and 54,506 involving dorm residents. — Bernama