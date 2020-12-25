Association calls for more vigilance after three more golf clubs in Selangor report Covid-19 cases

The Malaysian Golf Association is urging all golf clubs to make declaration forms obligatory after three more confirmed they had been affected by Covid-19 cases. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) is urging all golf clubs to make declaration forms obligatory after three more confirmed they had been affected by Covid-19 cases.

Kelab Rahman Putra (KRP), Sungai Long Golf and Country Club and Impian Golf and Country Club (IGCC), all in Selangor, are the latest to report infections among either staff or members.

MGA honorary secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail told Malay Mail some clubs were lax when it came to enforcing SOPs.

He suggested that all clubs should make it compulsory for members to fill out a declaration form as this will reveal if the person came from a red zone and make contact tracing easier if required.

“Some are already doing this, but I think all clubs should follow this method and make them sign declaration forms. This is over and above the usual SOPs like temperature checks and MySejahtera check-ins,” said Zulkifli when contacted today

“I also want to point out that we have said repeatedly that when organising competitions the limit is 100 people, no prize giving and the men’s room or locker room must be limited to maximum 20 per cent capacity.

“However, some clubs are stubborn and are breaking this rule.

“Mind you, the locker room is air-conditioned so you don’t want to be in there for a long time with the usual capacity. It’s not safe.

“Not only that, if you want to use the showers — in the off chance it rains and you’re drenched and in need of a change of clothes — then bring your own towel, take a quick shower and leave.

“MGA can only advise and provide the guidelines to keep you safe but if the clubs do not follow these steps which we have painstakingly come up with after hours of discussions with both the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry )MOH) then we will continue to see cases appear,” he said.

Sungai Long sent out a notice today informing members that one of its staff had contracted Covid-19 and that it is now closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, IGCC informed its members yesterday that a close relative of one of its members tested positive on December 23. The member visited the club on December 17, 20 and 23 while the relative was at the club on December 20.

It was forced to close yesterday for sanitation and its staff will undergo the Covid-19 tests.

KRP issued a notice today stating that at least two of its members had caught Covid-19. The notice stated they were part of a group of members and their non-golfing friends were dining at the Putra Cafe on December 17.

One of the guests was already not feeling well and later tested positive. The notice said despite the matter happening a week ago, they have not been contacted by MKN nor MOH regarding new cases traced back to the club.

In response, the club is closing its Golfers Terrace and Putra Cafe from today until December 28 to allow cleaning and sanitisation.

The golf course, kitchen and changing rooms are still open but towels will no longer be provided.

In total, eight golf clubs have been affected by Covid-19.

In November, the Royal Selangor Club saw seven Covid-19 cases stemming from a golfer who tested positive on October 26. The index patient was said to have played golf at RSGC on October 24 and at TPC KL, located at Bukit Kiara, two days later.

Apart from that, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club in Bangi as well as Staffield Country Resort, situated at the 13th mile of the Seremban-Kuala Lumpur’s country road, also reported Covid-19 cases.