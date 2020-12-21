Report: PAS sec-gen downplays claim Umno opposes seat talks involving Bersatu

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as suggesting that any statement about seat talks can only come from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi himself. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan dismissed yesterday a claim by Umno Youth chief that the two parties will no longer have the basis to hold talks over election seat allocations.

Takiyuddin had disregarded Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement as invalid and does not reflect Umno’s official position on the issue, Malay tabloid Sinar Harian reported today amid speculation of tensions between the two allies.

The PAS leader was quoted as suggesting that any statement about seat talks can only come from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi himself.

“I believe Asyraf Wajdi is not Umno president so let the Umno president be the one that makes the statement because even the PAS Youth chief has not issued such a statement, so I don’t want to comment,” he told reporters yesterday.

Asyraf had suggested last week that Umno will no longer hold bilateral seat distribution talks with PAS, but instead will engage in negotiations as a member representing Barisan Nasional.

He had said deliberation over seats will now be held between BN and Perikatan Nasional since PAS is an official member of the latter pact.

The Umno Youth chief’s statement has fuelled more talks about growing tensions between the two parties, currently allies in their own electoral pact dubbed Muafakat Nasional (MN), which was before the defection of Parti Pribumi Bersatu from Pakatan Harapan.

Rumours about internal quarrels emerged immediately after PAS declared it would continue to align with Bersatu and remain in PN, which Umno now sees as a rival.

Like other PAS leaders, Takiyuddin has insisted that his party’s relations with Umno remained strong.

But the PAS secretary-general had reportedly suggested that his party had the right to work with anyone that shared its “vision”, a term he used to describe the pact with Umno and MN.

Sinar Harian had quoted Takiyuddin as saying that MN is not a form of “political coalition”, but instead a convergence of similar ideas and visions.

“MN is not a political pact but a vision that is permanent,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are open to working with anyone who shares our vision,” he added.