Umno veep deactivates Twitter account after questions over gay porn arise

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin attends a meeting for Barisan Nasional MPs at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin appears to have deactivated his Twitter account amid speculations linking it to gay pornographic content.

The former Johor mentri besar was said to have first set up the account under the handle @khalednordin in May 2009.

Malay Mail’s check this evening was met with this message: “This account doesn’t exist”. Prior to that, it showed he had over 112,600 followers.

Malay Mail’s check this evening was met with this message: ‘This account doesn’t exist’. Prior to that, it showed he had over 112,600 followers. — Picture via Twitter

Just hours earlier, Khaled was forced to deny following another Twitter account that reportedly had gay porn links.

He told The Star that his Twitter account was largely handled by his staff, who also managed his Facebook page, adding that he rarely checks these two social media platforms.

“I usually post on current issues but seldom go through other Twitter accounts.

“The only social media account that I am personally in charge of is my Instagram account,” he was quoted saying.

He also reportedly directed his staff to block “such” accounts on Twitter.

It was not made clear which account Khaled Nordin purportedly followed, or who discovered the matter.