FT minister says all flats in KL over 40 years old to be redeveloped, to get facilities similar to condos

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the launch of GoKL Bus’ new route in Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — All flats of over 40 years old, including those built by private developers, will be redeveloped under the Federal Territories Ministry’s Urban Renewal programme.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said flats which were no longer suitable for occupancy, small in size and were old structures would be rebuilt with various facilities and equipment.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has prepared guidelines for such areas with old, rundown, small and overcrowded housing to be redeveloped under the Urban Renewal programme.

“The guidelines are ready and have been approved to encourage and assist the private sector to work together with DBKL in this effort. The identified areas will be demolished and rebuilt, subject to agreement of the original owners.”

He was speaking to reporters after visiting and distributing food aid and face masks to Block C residents of the Taman Segar Flats in Cheras today.

Annuar said the Urban Renewal programme would go hand in hand with the development of flats owned by DBKL.

“All these, including the Seri Perlis flats in Keramat, Seri Labuan (Cheras) and Seri Negri Sembilan (Sentul), will be rebuilt so that the owners can get a new house with the size of 750 to 800 square feet, three rooms and complete with facilities similar to those at regular condominiums.

“We hope this will provide relief to the owners of old apartments,” he added.

Meanwhile, on allegations that foreign traders were paying up to RM3,000 to obtain temporary lots at the Selayang Wholesale Market and received approval from an inside party, Annuar said the government would not compromise on such a matter.

He said they would be blacklisted and their licence revoked immediately.

“We have to go back to the rule that foreigners cannot own a business licence because it is the right of our citizen. We have to be consistent and put our people first,” he said, adding that anyone with information on this irregularity should report immediately to the ministry or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation.

On another development, Annuar said the ministry would consider renaming Jalan Eaton to Jalan Tun Hajah Rahah.

“Her house is located in Jalan Eaton for the past decades. I think the committee can consider renaming Jalan Eaton to Jalan Tun Hajah Rahah,” he said.

Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre, here, on Friday. — Bernama