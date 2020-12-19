Preparations for Tun Rahah’s state funeral running smoothly

Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends his mother’s (Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah di Masjid Ar-Rahah) funeral at the Ar-Rahah mosque in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Preparations for the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah’s state funeral scheduled for this afternoon at Masjid Negara (National Mosque) are proceeding smoothly.

Checks by Bernama around the compound of the mosque found final preparations were almost finished including digging of the grave and provision of chairs and tents.

Besides Masjid Negara staff on duty, police were also monitoring the aspects of security and ensuring conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing spread of Covid-19 were complied with in the course of the preparations.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said 12 officers and 24 men were stationed there since 9 am.

“This to ensure security controls during the state funeral for Allahyarhamah Tun Rahah are at the highest level and CMCO SOPs are complied with,” he said when met by Bernama at Masjid Negara.

Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and mother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, the hearse bringing the remains of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah had arrived at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here at 7.50 am this morning.

The remains were bathed and wrapped in shroud at the mosque before the public was allowed to pay their last respects from 9 am to 1pm.

Tun Rahah will be laid to rest at Masjid Negara’s Heroes Mausoleum.

Meanwhile, Masjid Negara grand imam Ehsan Mohd Husni when met said Tun Rahah will be buried beside the grave of her sister Tun Suhailah Mohamed Noah, the mother of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — Bernama