Ismail Sabri: EMCO implementation at Jasin correctional facility to be decided on Monday

MELAKA, Dec 19 — Melaka state government’s proposal to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Jasin Correctional Centre following a spike in Covid-19 transmission at the institution, will be brought to the National Security Council (MKN) Special Meeting on Monday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would carry out a risk assessment of the situation before any decision can be taken by the government.

“Usually after a risk assessment has been conducted by the Health Ministry and it is recommended that the EMCO or Conditional MCO is enforced in an area, we will abide by their decision.

“So let us wait and see,” Ismail Sabri said after officiating the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (YPJM) 27th Annual General Meeting here today.

Yesterday, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was reported to have said that the Melaka state government was planning to implement the EMCO at the Jasin Correctional Centre following a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases involving the inmates and detainees.

He said the move was to enable comprehensive close contact screening and centralised contact quarantine to be carried out as well as for control and prevention measures to curb the virus from spreading to prison personnel and the community.

In another development, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said the Umno divisional meetings and Annual General Assembly scheduled to take place in January would be attended by a quarter of the members to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said the Umno Constitution stipulates that meetings at each level could be held with a minimum attendance of one quarter of the quorum.

The MNO Supreme Council would determine the best approach for members in Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Sabah as the CMCO is still being enforced there, he added.

“We will discuss how meetings should be conducted for these three locations while for the rest, the meeting will commence on January 1,” he said. — Bernama