Authorities nab 35 illegal immigrants in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― A total of 35 Indonesian illegal immigrants were arrested near the beach in Kampung Sungai Rengit, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, Johor, yesterday.

The Third Infantry Division, in a statement, said that all immigrants, aged 21 to 57, were detained at about 11.20pm, while waiting to board a boat.

“Thirty-two men and three women were arrested following a public tip-off on suspicious activities at the beach in Kampung Sungai Rengit.

“It was also found that one of them was carrying 750 grammes of syabu in 15 plastic packets,” it said, adding that the individual was also found to have entered Malaysia three times via illegal routes.

“We also seized cash amounting to RM18,319 and Indonesian Rupiah 50,587,200 (RM14,527) along with smartphones of various brands, jewellery, watches as well as syabu, and all estimated to be worth RM41,250,” it said.

All detainees were taken to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical headquarters for Covid-19 test before being handed over to the Immigration Department, while a report was also lodged at the Bayu Damai police station, Kota Tinggi, Johor, it said. ― Bernama