Selangor police looking for woman suspected to have injured Cambodian teenage girl

SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — Police are looking for a woman, only known as ‘Tijal’ or ‘Maria’ to assist in investigations into a case of injuring a Cambodian teenage girl since 2018.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the last address of the 40-year-old woman was at Flat Taman Kapar Setia, Kapar.

She said the 16-year-old victim lodged a report on the woman’s actions on Dec 7 with the assistance of a local man in his 50s who had watched the video of the teenager being injured by ‘Tijal’ in WhatsApp.

“Based on the police report, the victim claimed that the woman had hit her head with a stick, half severed her ear with a pair of scissors and poured hot water on her left arm.

“As a result of the act, the victim suffered pain and bruises on her head, face and left hand,” Nurulhuda said in a statement here, today.

Nurulhuda said the initial investigations found the woman was believed to be the teenage girl’s aunt and the motive for the incident is still under investigation.

The police were also investigating the real purpose of the victim’s visit to Malaysia as she had a valid passport, she said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Those with information on the case can contact senior investigating officer ASP M. Sathiyaseelan at 012-5197913. — Bernama