Saifuddin: Better internet access for B40 group, SPM, STPM candidates come 2021

A TM modem and wireless router are pictured in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Families from the B40 group as well as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates will be able to enjoy better Internet facilities through various initiatives to be implemented by the government in the first quarter of 2021, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the initiatives would be provided by the government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with cooperation from six telecommunications companies.

He added that Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and TIME would offer free WIFI access in general areas at 130 selected People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) nationwide until the end of next April.

“The operating hours for all Community Internet Centres (PIK) will be extended and they will now be open from 9am to 9pm daily,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the government, with cooperation from industry players, would also implement the Jaringan Prihatin subsidy programme for the B40 group as provided under Budget 2021.

The programme is expected to begin next March and involves the provision of telecommunication credit worth RM180 per person or RM15 per month, or subsidy to cover part of the cost of purchasing smart devices for the B40 group, he said.

Saifuddin said the provision of 1GB free data, which was supposed to end on Dec 31, would be extended until the start of the Jaringan Prihatin subsidy programme.

He said the telecommunications companies would also introduce a 2021 SPM/STPM Special Data package until the end of the examinations at the end of April 2021. The package is expected to be offered from Jan 6, 2021.

“I hope the initiatives being offered will directly benefit the B40 group as well as facilitate the SPM and STPM candidates in preparing for their examinations,” he said. — Bernama



