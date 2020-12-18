Investigated over remarks at 2019 forum, Klang MP accuses police of ‘witch hunt’

Klang MP Charles Santiago speaks to reporters after giving his statement to the police at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Klang MP Charles Santiago said the police were investigating him over comments he made at a forum last year.

Speaking to the press after he was questioned at the federal police headquarters here today, Charles disclosed that he was being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code that criminalises statements that could alarm the public.

Charles said his remarks were from a forum titled “LTTE Conundrum and Sosma as a Draconian Law” forums that took place on November 25, 2019

“This investigation is a witch-hunt, which is wasting my time and the police’s time. They should have done the investigation much earlier if I truly had said something wrong,” he said.

He said the police could better use its resources to investigate those such as Muslim preacher Zakir Naik if it were genuinely interested in pursuing those engaged in incitement.

The MP called the investigation against him discriminatory and an obstacle to his duties to raise matters of public concern.

“The police are after the wrong person,” he said.

Charles was summoned to Bukit Aman for an interview this morning over his appearance at the forum organised by Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram).

The forum was held after 12 people were detained using the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act over alleged links to the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).