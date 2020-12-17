Covid-19: Johor opens three low-risk quarantine centres

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyanathan says Johor has opened three Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres following the increase in the number of cases during the third wave. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 ― Johor has opened three Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) in the state following the increase in the number of cases during the third wave, said state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyanathan.

He said that the three centres are the Permai Hospital Sport Complex, six wards at the same hospital, and the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM)'s Block C.

“The clinical management and Covid-19 patients care at all three locations are under the management of the Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Permai Hospital Sport Complex will be used as an additional location to accommodate patients, with a capacity of 75 canvas beds from the Senai Airport Disaster Unit and Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

The complex began receiving patients from Monday (Dec 14) and within two days, it has received 58 COVID-19 patients referred from districts, he said.

The PKRC at Block C, ILKKM Johor Baru was used to house low-risk Covid-19 patients with no symptoms or minor symptoms as a 'step down centre' during the second wave of the pandemic for the period April to June.

However, the PKRC has been reactivated from December 4 to house those Covid-19 patients without or with minor symptoms before they were allowed to return home after their quarantine ends.

“It has a maximum capacity of 496 beds and commenced operations on December 4 with initial capacity of 146 beds. The capacity has been enhanced based on the current needs.

“Patients admitted to this centre are Covid-19 patients who are transferred from Permai Johor Baru Covid Ward Hospital and Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

“From December 4 to 15, a total of 631 patients have been transferred to the PKRC with 386 of them were allowed to return home,” he said, adding that six special wards at the Permai Johor Baru Hospital have a capacity of 244 beds. ― Bernama