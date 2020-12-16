Saifuddin: Communications Ministry committed to strengthening local creative industry

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah urged all industry practitioners to be wise in making use of the opportunities and support given by the ministry and Finas to develop the local creative and film industries. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will always support all efforts and initiatives to strengthen the local creative industry, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this connection, Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah urged all industry practitioners to be wise in making use of the opportunities and support given by the ministry and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to develop the local creative and film industries.

“I hope all parties would work together to produce quality creative works and revitalise the industry in line with our objective to scale the international stage together,” he said when launching the 'Rasa' online theatre here yesterday.

The theatre, directed by Fauziah Nawi, is the first to be staged online based on the new normal. It will run from tomorrow until December 22.

The theatre, based on a work by the late National Laureate Datuk Usman Awang, was produced by Sanggar Teater Fauziah Nawi (STEFANI) with the cooperation of the National Culture and Arts Department (JKKN), Gagasan Transformasi Anak Seni (GTAS) and Malaysian Institute of Translation & Books (ITBM).

It tells the story of the quarrel between admirals Hang Tuah and Hang Jebat in the name of loyalty to the king, and sacrifice in order to uphold justice.

It also features the theme of defending one’s religion, race and country, as well as betrayal ― which leads to the oppression of natives.

The theatre also assembles scripts and poems from Usman Awang, such as Keyakinan, Kekasih, Matinya Seorang Pahlawan and Uda dan Dara.

The theatre will be screened online and the tickets can be purchased at https://www.cloudtheatres.com/shows/rasa. ― Bernama