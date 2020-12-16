Kelantan PAS to terminate officers appointed in state, parliamentary constituencies won by Umno, Bersatu

A PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Dec 16 — The Kelantan PAS government will from next year, terminate the services of all supervisory officers appointed in parliamentary and state constituencies which were won by Umno and Bersatu.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said in this connection, all allocations previously managed by these officers would be channelled directly to the elected representative concerned.

“All this while the officers had been tasked in the parliamentary and state constituencies where we lost either to Umno or Bersatu.

“In the spirit of cooperation, from 2021 the state government has agreed to abolish the post in the respective areas to allow the Umno or Bersatu elected representatives to play their role there,” he told reporters after the state exco meeting at Kota Darul Naim here , today.

He said the officers affected are those who had been assigned to areas where PAS had been defeated such as Jeli, Machang, Tanah Merah, Ketereh, Gua Musang parliamentary constituencies as well as several state constituencies such as Kok Lanas and Galas.

He added that those affected would be appointed as publicity officers under the Mentri Besar’s Office. — Bernama