Sabah finally allows families to sit together when dining out

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 15 — Families in Sabah will also be allowed to sit together at restaurants, following the nationwide policy set by the National Security Council.

Sabah Covid spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state disaster management committee will also be allowing families from the same household to dine-in and share a table suited to its capacity.

“This relaxation is to allow those from the same family to sit and have meals together at a restaurant,” he said.

Sabah’s announcement comes almost a week after it was announced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, a federal defence minister who is also in charge of Covid security. Ismail said there would be no limit to dine-in customers at restaurants, as long as the proper social distance was maintained.

Sabah has largely been following the national policies for SOPs under the conditional movement control order, but has also been occasionally slower to implement certain rules such as not allowing eateries to open past 12am.

Masidi also announced today that Sabahans returning from neighbouring Brunei were no longer required to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided they passed a Covid test three days before their arrival.

Sabah had also recently opened its international borders to Brunei.

Sabah has been among Malaysia’s worst Covid-hit states since its election back in September, but the cases are finally stabilising.

It has so far recorded 33,371 in total, including 260 new cases. Out of this 2,192 people still have the virus in their bodies.

However, the state government anticipates the number of patients will increase in the next few days due to the mass screening at the Tawau temporary detention centre starting today.