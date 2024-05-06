KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will object to Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s application for leave to commence judicial review, along with three others, on the government’s purported cessation of a RM730,300 allocation for welfare purposes in his constituency.

Senior Federal Counsel (SFC) Ahmad Hanir Hambaly, representing the AGC, informed reporters of the matter after case management via e-Review before High Court deputy senior registrar, Nurliyana Mohd Jafri, today.

Syed Saddiq and three voters in the Muar parliamentary constituency, Najib Abu Nawar, Mohd Bakirudin Abdullah, and Muhamad Fadzly Bisri, filed the application on April 23 through Messrs Lim Wei Jiet, naming the Prime Minister of Malaysia and Government of Malaysia as the first and second respondents.

They sought an order to quash the decision to halt the remaining RM500,000 out of the RM1.7 million meant for the Muar Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre’s bank account, intended for welfare, public well-being, and disaster relief expenses.

Furthermore, the applicants are seeking the reinstatement of Syed Saddiq’s access to the myKHAS system, which manages the allocation requests for a RM2 million development fund for the constituency, claiming it was revoked by the respondents.

They are also seeking to quash the decision to cancel several projects amounting to RM230,300 approved in the myKHAS system, which was applied for by the first applicant (Syed Saddiq).

Finally, they sought to overturn the decisions of both respondents who refused to approve or allocate any funds to the first applicant as the Muar Member of Parliament for programmes under the “Projek Mesra Rakyat” or similar programmes for the year 2024.

The application was filed, among others, on the grounds that the respondents had violated Syed Saddiq’s right to equality as the Muar Member of Parliament and the three other applicants as voters in the constituency, as stipulated in Article 8 of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama