DBKL: Traffic flow change at Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Raja Laut intersection in KL

A general view of traffic in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Vehicles from Bukit Bintang heading towards Jalan Kuching will not be allowed to turn right onto Jalan Raja Laut (Chow Kit) from December 20 said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL in a statement today said vehicles from that direction are required to take the left lane at the Jalan Sultan Ismail / Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman intersection and then head to Jalan Raja Laut via Jalan Dang Wangi / Jalan Esfahan.

“This change will take effect from 12.01am on December 20,” read the statement.

DBKL said the move would reduce the traffic stop phases at the Jalan Sultan Ismail / Jalan Raja Laut intersection and was expected to ease the flow of vehicle movement in and out of the city centre during peak hours. — Bernama