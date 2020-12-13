PM Muhyiddin launches Low Carbon Community Programme in Sengkang

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched the Low Carbon Community Programme in Kampung Sengkang Batu 22, near Bukit Gambir. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched the Low Carbon Community Programme in Kampung Sengkang Batu 22, near Bukit Gambir.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Gambir State Assemblyman, arrived at the village at about 9am and was accompanied by Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri and Johor Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Chong Fat Full.

A briefing was held for the prime minister on compost fertiliser processing activities by a livestock breeder Norazman Alias and chairman of the Sengkang Low Carbon Community Programme, Raja Mohd Aidil Raja Sulaiman.

Muhyiddin also tried handling the grinding machine used in the process of making compost fertiliser using goat dung.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohd Aidil said the low-carbon community program was started in 2018 to introduce several low-carbon related activities to residents in the village.

Initially, it was difficult to make residents understand what low carbon activity is about, but over time, as they got used to it, they can accept and also practise low carbon activities,” he told reporters when met here.

The low carbon activities carried out by residents in the village, include producing compost fertiliser from goat dung. — Bernama